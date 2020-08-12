Unanet

Legislation Aims to Protect COVID-19 Research from Cyberattacks

Matthew Nelson August 12, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Reps. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., and Andy Barr, R-Ky., have unveiled legislation that seeks to secure COVID-19 research efforts by universities and research institutions from cyberattacks.

The bill aims to allow access to cybersecurity standards and practices created specifically for researchers and universities, the office of Frank Lucas said Tuesday.

"My bill would have the director of National Institute of Standards and Technology put forth guidance to preserve COVID-19 research and greatly reduce the threat of cyberattacks," said Barr.

Lucas noted the government has received evidence of state-sponsored cyberattacks from China against COVID-19 research activities.

