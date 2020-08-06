LexisNexis Risk Solutions Joins Patient ID Coalition in Support of Accurate Patient Data; Erin Benson Quoted

LexisNexis

LexisNexis Risk Solutions announced on Thursday that the company has now joined the Patient ID Now to support that patient identification information is accurate and matches across multiple platforms.

"Patient ID Now has determined that a nationwide patient identification strategy is critical for the healthcare system at large to be able to better assure patient safety throughout the patient's entire care journey," said Erin Benson, senior director of Market Planning for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We support that mission for the benefit of patients and providers and offer our expertise and solutions to help solve the challenge."

Patient ID Now is a coalition of healthcare organizations representing a wide range of stakeholders committed to advancing through legislation and regulations a nationwide strategy to address patient identification.

The Patient ID Now coalition seeks to remove section 510 from the Labor-HHS-Education appropriations bill, allowing HHS to work with the private sector to develop a nationwide patient identification strategy.

Through LexisNexis LexID for Healthcare, LexisNexis Risk Solutions uses automated matching to assign unique identifiers to patient records to link together records for the same patient – allowing healthcare organizations to reduce duplication of records and increase interoperability among disparate EHR and other healthcare systems.

