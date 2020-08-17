Lt. Gen. David Allvin Nominated as Air Force Vice Chief of Staff

Lt. Gen. Allvin Director Joint Chiefs of Staff

President Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. David Allvin, director for strategy, plans and policy at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to serve as vice chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force.

Upon confirmation, Allvin will succeed Gen. Stephen Wilson, who is noted as the longest-serving vice chief of staff at the service branch, USAF said Friday. Allvin currently serves as a senior member of the U.S. delegation to the United Nations Military Staff Committee.

Prior to his current capacity, Allvin assumed the role of director of strategy, plans and policy at U.S. European Command. He also led NATO Air Training Command – Afghanistan as commanding general. Allvin logged over 4,600 hours in more than 30 aircraft models as a command pilot.