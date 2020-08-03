Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier Receives Confirmation as DIA Director

Lt. Gen. Berrier Deputy Chief of Staff U.S. Army G-2

The Senate has confirmed Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Army G-2, to serve as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Berrier will succeed two-time Wash100 Award winner Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, who is slated to retire after more than three decades of service, DIA said Friday.

Berrier brings decades of experience in leading intelligence teams to his new role. Prior to his current capacity, Berrier served as commanding general at the Army Intelligence Center of Excellence.

He also performed joint service and special operations assignments at various locations within the U.S., Afghanistan, Iraq and South Korea.