ManTech Recognized for Supporting Veteran Workforce; Jeff Brody Quoted

Jeff Brody

ManTech has been named a Best for Vets Employer of 2020, ranking number 15 out of 144 companies, reporting a workforce of more than 48 percent Veterans, the company reported on Monday.

“ManTech is well-known and respected by service men and women who share our commitment to the mission of Securing the Future in ways that advance and protect our nation,” said Jeff Brody, ManTech’s chief human resources officer. “When the time comes for them to consider careers in the private sector, Veterans look to ManTech as the gold standard in hiring, training and long-term career enablement and advancement.”

ManTech received recognition because of the company’s commitment to hiring and retaining military personnel and reservists. Before personnel leave the military, ManTech will provide extensive forums that prepare them for the transition to civilian work. Once hired, veterans receive comprehensive educational programs.

“At ManTech, we focus on advancing Veterans’ ability to serve the world’s most important customers,” added Brody. “On Day One they can begin tuition-paid degree programs in cyber, analytics and cloud computing at Purdue University Global, and leverage thousands of free Skillsoft courses in technology and business that advance their careers and lead to lifelong opportunity.”

