Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Gets Energy Security Updates

US Marine Corps

The U.S. Marine Corps is working to update energy security technologies at MC Base Camp Pendleton for augmented command and control across more than 600 facilities.

The update includes repairs, new equipment installation, new utilities and setting up of facility control systems, USMC said Wednesday.

"By installing new LED lighting, boilers, meters and a fiber and radio network, we are significantly reducing Camp Pendleton’s energy consumption," said Lt. j.g. Clayten White, the camp's utilities program manager.

USMC is pursuing this modernization effort under the Utility Energy Services Contract that aims to improve the energy and water systems at federal facilities and reduce associated consumption.

The government spent $12.7M on the update and will use the resulting cost savings to pay for the effort's expenses over a 13-year period.