Marine Corps to Open Wargaming Center in Virginia; Lt. Gen. Eric Smith Quoted

Lt. Gen. Eric Smith U.S. Marine Corps

The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) plans to establish a wargaming center for simulated training exercises in Quantico, Va., over the next four years.

USMC said Tuesday that the agency is working with industry on the proposed Marine Corps Wargaming and Analysis Center that will be located within Marine Corps Base Quantico and house over 12 wargames annually.

The 100K-square foot facility will contain gaming classrooms, meeting rooms and other spaces to support wargaming operations such as remote virtual activities that simulate real-life scenarios on the battlefield.

Lt. Gen. Eric Smith, deputy commandant for combat development and integration at USMC, said establishing the wargaming center at Quantico will enable Marines to access nearby facilities such as the Marine Corps University, Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) and USMC Warfighting Laboratory.

Sharleene Prieur, deputy program manager for the wargaming capability at MCSC, said the center will also help USMC coordinate wargame activities with the Department of Defense (DoD) as well as joint, intergovernmental, interagency and multinational partners.

The Marine Corps expects to break ground in fiscal year 2021and complete the facility’s construction in the fourth quarter of FY 2023.