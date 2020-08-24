MITRE Enters Strategic Collaboration with Nuance Communications to Improve Cancer Research; Dr. Jay Schnitzer, Diana Nole Quoted

Dr. Jay Schnitzer

MITRE and Nuance Communications have announced a strategic collaboration to advance the minimal Common Oncology Data Elements (mCODE) data standard for improved cancer research and treatment using the AI-powered Nuance Dragon Medical One solution, MITRE announced on Monday.

“We need data that is standardized and collected in a computable manner so it can be aggregated with data from many other patients and analyzed for best practices. And it must be collected in a streamlined way that doesn't burden the clinicians. The Nuance offering will enhance this effort," said Dr. Jay Schnitzer, MITRE's chief medical and technology officer.

Through the collaborative effort, clinicians will be able to populate vital cancer data directly into electronic health records (EHRs) using their voice. The feature will improve the quality of documentation and reduce data entry.

The Nuance-MITRE strategic collaboration will combine data elements and technology solutions. mCODE will provide a core set of structured data elements for oncology that establishes minimum recommended standards for the structure and content of health record information across use cases and users.

Nuance Dragon Medical One will improve documentation and reduce administrative tasks by collecting and accessing oncology data to integrate into existing workflows. Dragon Medical One will also be configured to incorporate mCODE data elements.

Diana Nole, Nuance Communications, executive vice president and general manager of healthcare, said, "Combining Nuance's AI expertise with the mCODE data standard provides oncologists with the ability to easily collect and gain access to critical outcome data by simply using their voice to securely dictate notes and search within the EHR using Nuance Dragon Medical One."

