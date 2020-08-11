MITRE Names Pete Leroy as VP of Integration & Operations; Jerry Hogge Quoted

Pete Leroy

MITRE has appointed Charles “Pete” Leroy as vice president of integration and operations within MITRE Public Sector (MPS), the company reported on Tuesday.

“Pete’s robust, cross-sector track record will be an asset as he takes on this new role and facilitates collaboration across our diverse populations, projects, and teams,” said Jerry Hogge, senior vice president and general manager, MITRE Public Sector. “His experience leading complex, large-scale projects will greatly benefit MITRE’s ability to deliver impact to a wide range of challenging problems.”

Leroy will bring more than two-decades of experience in leading business development, strategy, operations, and project management to MITRE. Leroy has focused within the defense and telecom industries, and will provide an understanding of the impacts of business decisions and operational performance to corporate financials.

With MITRE, Leroy will develop and supervise the implementation of operational policies and practices. He will also lead the integration of efforts across MPS, focusing on workforce engagement, program execution, business development, financial management and quality assurance.

Prior to joining MITRE, Leroy most recently served as chief of staff, military and veterans’ health, for Leidos Health Group. In the role, he supervised program operations and oversight to support capture and business development opportunities.

With SAIC, which he was appointed as AHLTA program manager in 2003, Leroy developed strategy for and led SAIC proposal effort for the MHS AHLTA Integration contract and built a new team from the ground up to design all processes, procedures and tools for the company’s efforts.

Leroy has also served in a variety of leadership positions with Verizon Communications, ReFlex Communications, and Sky View World Media. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance, real estate, and law from California Polytechnic State University, Pomona. He also holds active certifications as a Project Management Professional and ITIL Foundation V3.

