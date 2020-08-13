Unanet

NASA Satellite Discovers 66 New Planets

Nichols Martin August 13, 2020 News, Technology

NASA Satellite Discovers 66 New Planets
NASA TESS

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), a NASA spacecraft designed to identify new planets, has scanned 75 percent of visible space and detected 66 new planets outside the solar system.

This milestone marks the completion of TESS' primary mission and allows the satellite to make additional surveys on the south region under an extended mission, the space agency said Tuesday.

The satellite can now also capture a full image at a speed triple that of the primary mission's, allowing for faster brightness measurements and more detailed images of star-based flares. TESS has also detected 2,100 unconfirmed planet candidates, exploding stars and a comet outburst.

Goddard Space Flight Center manages TESS with operations conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and additional support from Northrop Grumman and other partners.

Tags

Check Also

Gen. John Hyten

Gen. John Hyten: Actionable Data, Standard Environment Key to Future Warfighting Success

Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, has said that data and a common environment are key factors in future battlefield operations. He said that military heads must be able to quickly command and control the use of data throughout a standardized environment to deter adversaries.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved