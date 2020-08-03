Unanet

NIST Issues Draft Guidelines on Security, Privacy Control Baselines

Brenda Marie Rivers August 3, 2020 News, Technology

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released a draft publication on control baselines to ensure security and privacy in agency systems at the low, moderate and high-impact levels.

NIST said Friday the draft SP 800-53B publication includes control updates following an assessment conducted in 2017. The draft also includes tailoring guidance and a set of assumptions to support agencies’ control selection procedures.

Other items included in the document are overlay guidelines for control baseline customization to support specific technologies, communities and operational environments.

NIST noted that it will continue seeking input on the privacy control baseline as well as the selection criteria for such controls.

