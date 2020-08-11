NIST Unveils 5G Signal Measurement Tech to Support Network, Device Dev’t

5G

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has partnered with the Colorado School of Mines to develop a measurement tool designed to support repeated testing of 5G devices across various signal frequencies.

NIST said Monday the Synthetic Aperture Measurements of Uncertainty in Angle of Incidence (SAMURAI) tool measures 5G communications channels without distorting signal reception and transmission.

SAMURAI can measure signals of up to 50 gigahertz and is intended to help researchers assess the simultaneous transmission of high data rates across multiple channels. This can help inform the development of 5G networks and industrial internet of things (IIoT) devices, according to NIST.

Kate Remley, an electronics engineer at NIST, said SAMURAI will be available for use by academic as well as instrumentation metrology laboratories.

“Because of its traceability to standards, users can have confidence in the measurements,” she said. “The technique will allow better antenna design and performance verification, and support network design.”

NIST noted that it plans to increase the signal measurement capacity of SAMURAI to 75 GHz over the next year.