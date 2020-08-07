NNSA Intends to Assess Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for Continued Operations

NNSA

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) within the Department of Energy (DoE) has given its approval of an effort to evaluate Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's potential for continued operations.

The LLNL Site-wide Environmental Impact Statement for Continued Operation will assess the environmental impacts of options on whether to maintain the laboratory's operations without significant changes, DOE said Wednesday.

The first option is to maintain existing activities with no operational expansions for the next 15 years, and the alternative would be to update old infrastructure. The alternative option may involve facility alterations, new construction, excess facility decommissioning and operational changes. A notice of intent for the effort was published Wednesday on the Federal Register.

“The continued operation of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is critical for NNSA’s Stockpile Stewardship Program and reducing global nuclear threats," said Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, NNSA Administrator and DOE's undersecretary for nuclear security.

Amentum, Bechtel National, BWX Technologies and Battelle are part of LLNL's management team.