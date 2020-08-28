Unanet

NNSA’s Supply-Chain Center Marks $1B Taxpayer Savings Milestone; Lisa Gordon-Hagerty Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers August 28, 2020 News, Press Releases

Lisa Gordon-Hagerty Administrator NNSA

The Department of Energy (DOE) has recognized the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) supply chain management center in Kansas City for saving $1 billion in taxpayer dollars since its establishment in 2006.

DOE said Thursday that the Kansas City National Security Campus (KCNSC) SCMC serves as NNSA’s official acquisition program responsible for over $5 billion in annual spending.

SCMC implemented a centralized approach to managing and consolidating supplier contracting procedures including proposals, bids and quotes to meet DOE’s cost-saving goals, according to the department.

“Working together, the NNSA and DOE sites across the country utilizing this acquisition program are eliminating inefficiencies, improving operational cost management, and contributing to a resilient, more agile and effective supply chain,” said Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, administrator of NNSA and DOE undersecretary for Nuclear Security.

SCMC’s program savings will be used at other NNSA sites to support national security, environmental management and safety-related programs.

