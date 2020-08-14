Unanet

NSA, FBI Advise Precautionary Measures Against Russian Malware; Anne Neuberger Quoted

Nichols Martin August 14, 2020 News, Technology

The National Security Agency (NSA) partnered with the FBI to publish a new advisory document that tackles cybersecurity against Russian malware. The advisory aims to warn concerned organizations about Drovorub, a Russian malware used on Linux computer systems for cyber espionage.

Drovorub deploys an implant that facilitates direct communications and other commands for malware attacks. The malware is able to conceal artifacts from cyber response tools.

NSA and FBI advise concerned administrators to have Linux systems updated to at least Kernel 3.7 and set systems up to only accept modules containing valid digital signatures.

"By deconstructing this capability and providing attribution, analysis and mitigations, we hope to empower our customers, partners and allies to take action," said Anne Neuberger, cybersecurity director at NSA.

