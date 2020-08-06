OPM Establishes Human Capital Data Mgmt Directorate; Michael Rigas Quoted

Michael Rigas Acting Director OPM

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has created a new directorate that will handle capital management data and consolidate the financial and human resource operations of the federal government.

OPM said Tuesday the Human Capital Data Management and Modernization (HCDMM) Directorate will oversee the collection, accessibility and use of HR-related data in line with the 2018 Evidence-Based Policymaking Act.

“Advancing innovation that can support a trusted, efficient, and modern Federal workforce is a top priority of the President’s Management Agenda," said Michael Rigas, acting director of OPM. HCDMM’s focus will also largely focus on “promoting IT modernization, data accountability and transparency, and the workforce of the future,” he added.

The new directorate’s scope was previously handled by the Human Resources Line of Business, Office of Strategy and Innovation Data Analysis Group and Federal Data Solutions unit within the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).