OSTP Seeks Info on PNT Infrastructure Resilience Approaches

PNT Architecture

The White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) is looking for input that will help inform the Trump administration’s efforts to improve the resiliency of the nation’s positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) architecture.

OSTP said in a Federal Register notice posted Monday that OSTP and the National Science and Technology Council's (NSTC) Subcommittee on Resilience Science and Technology (SRST) seek to create a national strategy for PNT-related research and development.

In February, President Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other agencies to work on a strategy for fortifying PNT assets and infrastructure.

The plan will cover pilot testing operations for PNT systems designed to resist manipulation and interference while operating independently from global navigation satellite systems (GNSS).

According to the notice, SRST seeks input specifically on future PNT capabilities and R&D proposals in various areas including PNT sources, distribution methods, augmentation approaches and related equipment.

OSTP will accept feedback from interested parties until Sept. 9.