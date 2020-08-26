QTS Launches Bandwidth IG to Expand Atlanta Network; Jim Nolte, Sean Baillie Quoted

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust has launched its Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (IG) a metro dark fiber network provider in QTS' Atlanta Metro mega data center campus, the company reported on Tuesday .

"We are pleased to establish our core presence in QTS, one of the most important data center operators in Atlanta," said Jim Nolte , CEO of Bandwidth IG. "Bandwidth IG's metro dark fiber rings interconnected with QTS' flexible connectivity ecosystem offers unlimited solutions for solving high capacity broadband needs with diversity, speed and scalability."

Bandwidth IG will support mission critical data centers, hyperscale customers and enterprises with high capacity dark fiber services. Bandwidth IG recently announced that it will deploy a metro dark fiber network in Atlanta intentionally placed to ensure minimal overlap with other networks.

Bandwidth IG will deliver a diverse, low-latency, high-count fiber network through high-density cables, serving QTS’ Atlanta network of more than 40 newly built route miles and 75,000 fiber miles.

QTS’ network has 16 data centers, representing nearly 400 megawatts of IT load. Bandwidth IG will deploy eight separate fiber rings that all interconnect in the QTS Atlanta Metro data center campus.

The QTS network features connectivity for cloud and hybrid colocation such as carrier-neutral cloud interconnection, multiple fiber routes and IP providers, including IP networks, multiple dark and lit fiber providers, transport paths and access to cloud providers.

"The introduction of Bandwidth IG's high count, diverse fiber rings into our Atlanta Metro facility adds additional value to the dense ecosystem already in place and gives our customers yet another compelling connectivity option," said Sean Baillie , EVP, Connectivity Strategy, QTS. "Bandwidth IG's dark fiber rings all converge and interconnect at our Atlanta campus making QTS the epicenter of next generation fiber connectivity in Atlanta."

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.