QTS Realty Trust, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- BofA Securities 2020 Media, Communications and Entertainment Virtual Conference scheduled for September 9-10, 2020. QTS is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here.
- BofA Securities Global Real Estate Virtual Conference scheduled for September 15-17, 2020. QTS is scheduled to participate on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
- Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Virtual Conference scheduled for September 15-17, 2020. QTS is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here.