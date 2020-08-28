Unanet

Robyn Gatens Takes Acting Director Role at ISS

Robyn Gatens, a 35-year NASA veteran, has been appointed acting director at the International Space Station (ISS). Gatens will collaborate with ISS Program Manager Joel Montalbano in overseeing the space station program's strategy, policy, integration, and stakeholder engagement, NASA said Friday.

She will also manage potential risks and deliver technical insights under her new role. Gatens served as deputy director at the ISS and helped the NASA carry out strategic planning for a low-Earth orbit commercialization effort.

She also worked as systems capability leader for environmental control, life support, crew health and performance systems at the agency. Former ISS Director Sam Scimemi has taken the role of special assistant at NASA's human exploration and operations mission directorate.

