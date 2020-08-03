Sehlke Names LTG Mark Brilakis to Board of Advisors; Chad Sehlke Quoted

LTG Mark Brilakis

Sehlke Consulting has appointed LTG (Ret.) Mark Brilakis, as the Marine Corps Programs chair for Sehlke’s Board of Advisors, the company reported on Monday.

“LTG Brilakis is well-known throughout the community and will be able to provide us with a broad understanding of the Marine Corps. We look forward to LtGen Brilakis’ contributions to our board we have assembled, and for their collaboration and continued efforts to support and guide Sehlke’s continued growth efforts,” said Chad Sehlke, CEO and founder.

Former commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, LTG Brilakis’ also served as the deputy commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps. Manpower and Reserve Affairs Department Headquarters.

LTG Brilakis’ other general officer assignments included: Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, Director Programs Division and Assistant Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources, Commanding General Third Marine Division, Commanding General, 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Assistant Commanding General III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Deputy J-3, U.S. European Command.

“We are extremely proud and fortunate to welcome Lt Gen Brilakis to the Board of Advisors at Sehlke Consulting,” added Sehlke.

LTG Brilakis’ appointment follows the naming of Jim Ballard, chairman of the board of directors at Preferred Systems Solutions, to Sehlke Consulting’s board of advisers, the company announced in May 2020.

Ballard brings to Sehlke’s advisory board his experience in defense, homeland security, civilian federal and intelligence markets, the company said in a May 4 news release.

Ballard previously led PSS as CEO. He joined the McLean, Va.-based professional and technical services provider as president of its federal services group upon PSS’ August 2014 acquisition of Global Services & Solutions, which he established and led.

About Sehlke

Sehlke Consulting, LLC (“Sehlke”), founded in 2011, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Professional Services and Management Consulting Firm based in Arlington, Virginia. Sehlke offers comprehensive and leading solutions in Financial Management, Business Systems, Acquisition Management, and Logistics and Supply Chain Management. Sehlke focuses its support to the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Civilian Agencies and the Intelligence Community.

Furthermore, Sehlke has earned the International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 certification by using proven and repeatable processes to capture, analyze and successfully implement our customers’ requirements and achieve high levels of cost and schedule predictability.