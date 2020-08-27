Unanet

Space Force Conducts First Article Test for Anti-Jamming Tech

Matthew Nelson August 27, 2020 News, Technology

U.S. Space Force

The U.S. Space Force concluded the third increment of a first article test (FAT) for an anti-jamming technology designed for the service branch's Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) system

The Mitigation and Anti-Jam Enhancement capability underwent adaptive nulling and detection tests and cleared 165 requirements during the FAT. , the U.S. Air Force said Wednesday.

The adaptive nulling test validated MAJE's capacity to suppress interference while the detection test gauged its ability to trace simulated interferers. The team performed the tests virtually for 10 days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAJE is slated to undergo FAT-4 in the fall to test the technology's geolocation feature. USSF will then perform multi-capability and end-to-end trials for the platform as part of FAT-5.

The WGS system is designed to deliver high data rate and long-haul communications capabilities to warfighters, the U.S. State Department, the White House and international partners.

