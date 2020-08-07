Space Force, Lockheed Ship GPS III SV04 Satellite for Launch Preparations

US Space Force

The U.S. Space Force and Lockheed Martin have delivered a new GPS satellite to Florida-based Astrotech Space Operations for launch preparations, Satnews reported Thursday.

GPS III Space Vehicle 04 will deliver anti-jam capabilities and work alongside other GPS satellites to provide positioning, navigation and timing across the globe. AC-17 Globemaster III aircraft carried the satellite from Colorado to Florida for the delivery.

Astrotech Space Operations will work on GPS III SV04's readiness to perform intended functions and cover the satellite with protective layering. The satellite is scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September.