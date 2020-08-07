Unanet

Space Force, Lockheed Ship GPS III SV04 Satellite for Launch Preparations

Nichols Martin August 7, 2020 News, Technology

Space Force, Lockheed Ship GPS III SV04 Satellite for Launch Preparations
US Space Force

The U.S. Space Force and Lockheed Martin have delivered a new GPS satellite to Florida-based Astrotech Space Operations for launch preparations, Satnews reported Thursday.

GPS III Space Vehicle 04 will deliver anti-jam capabilities and work alongside other GPS satellites to provide positioning, navigation and timing across the globe. AC-17 Globemaster III aircraft carried the satellite from Colorado to Florida for the delivery. 

Astrotech Space Operations will work on GPS III SV04's readiness to perform intended functions and cover the satellite with protective layering. The satellite is scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September.

Tags

Check Also

Julie Dunne

Julie Dunne on Cornerstone Projects in GSA’s Federal Marketplace Strategy Summer 2020 Release

Julie Dunne, commissioner of the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Federal Acquisition Service (FAS), said GSA provided updates on Multiple Award Schedule Consolidation, Catalog Management, Commercial Platforms Initiative and other cornerstone projects through its Federal Marketplace Strategy Summer 2020 Release.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved