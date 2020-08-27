STS Partners with Google to Enhance US Navy Modernization; Mike Daniels, Aaron Kilinski Quoted

Mike Daniels VP Global Public Sector Google Cloud

Google Cloud and Simple Technology Solutions (STS) will work with the U.S. Navy to modernize the maintenance and repairs inspection process for Navy vessels and facilities, STS reported on Thursday.

"The manual inspection of Navy ships and vessels is a time-intensive, costly process that can drive up costs and slow down deployment," said Mike Daniels , vice president of Global Public Sector for Google Cloud. "We're proud to work with the U.S. Navy and empower them with Google Cloud technology to transform corrosion inspections for greater efficiency and safety."

The work was awarded to STS as a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) project due to the technology innovation and potential for commercialization. Under the agreement, STS will leverage Google Cloud artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies on inspection drone-captured images to detect, prioritize and predict maintenance requirements.

“We selected Google Cloud AutoML because it allows our engineers to train and test high-quality models quickly. Google Cloud provides an unrivaled degree of specification to meet tough business objectives in compliance with FedRAMP High," said Aaron Kilinski , chief technology officer for STS.

Under the project, STS will train Google Cloud AI and ML models on images to identify corrosion as part of the first phase with the Navy. Using imagery and Google AI/ML technologies, STS will reduce the labor and safety risk associated with maintenance inspections.

STS will utilize public domain and inspection drone images to build a high-quality AI/ML model using Google Cloud AutoML, which has enabled organizations to build custom vision models. The company will collaborate with the U.S. Navy corrosion subject matter experts to train data using Google Cloud's AI Platform Data Labeling Service.

In addition, STS will iteratively train and validate the model using custom inspection drone flight data, which will be uploaded using Google Cloud Storage for processing. The models will continually improve and update themselves based on the newly ingested data.

"The initial goal for Phase I is to build a model that detects corrosion in drone images with a very high degree of accuracy. The ultimate goal, however, is to move from detection to prediction by expanding the subjects and sensors, and eventually integrating with Navy systems,” Kilinski added.

