Texas A&M Regents Approve $60M Funding for Combat Dev’t Complex Construction

Texas AM

The Texas A&M University System's board of regents has cleared $60.3M in funds to support the construction of the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex as part of an agreement with the U.S. Army Futures Command.

Regents have allotted $22.5M to build a hypersonic and directed energy testing range, while the board approved $37.8M for the Innovation Proving Ground vehicle test track, Texas A&M said Thursday.

The hypersonic testing facility will support the assessment of high-energy lasers and hypersonic technologies, while the vehicle track will accommodate experiments on autonomous ground, subterranean and ground vehicle systems.

John Sharp, chancellor at Texas A&M, said military officials, defense industry executives, technology companies and allies have expressed interest in the complex.