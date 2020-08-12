TfL Appoints Jacobs to Services Framework to Support Transportation Efforts; Donald Morrison Quoted

Jacobs

Jacobs has been appointed to Transport for London's (TfL) renewed Professional Services Framework, across a variety of lots including Project, Program and Portfolio Management, Business Case Management and the new Lean Consultancy, the company reported on Wednesday.

"Through this framework we look forward to continuing our support for TfL in achieving its objectives and building upon our current portfolio of support, which includes major city changing projects such as the Step Free Access and the Deep Tube Upgrade Programs," said Jacobs People and Places Solutions EMEA SVP and GM Donald Morrison.

TfL is the integrated transport authority responsible for the operation of the public transport network and main roads in London. The framework is designed to enable even greater levels of sustainable travel across the city, while continuing to deliver major infrastructure projects such as Crossrail.

TfL has projected that the framework will operate for a maximum four-year period, with contract mobilization immediately. The contract will provide the TfL organization, the Greater London Authority and London's Borough Authorities to access contemporary consultancy support to enable greater efficiency and effectiveness in project and program delivery.

Jacobs will support TfL by examining the environmental, health, equality, economic and business effects of London's ULEZ, and through Project Edmond, which analyzed how to best understand population flow and behavior through the transport network to drive sustainable decision-making and transport investment.

About Jacobs

