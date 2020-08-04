Unanet

Tinker AFB Unveils 3D Printing Project for Aircraft Engine Component

Matthew Nelson August 4, 2020 News, Technology

Tinker AFB Unveils 3D Printing Project for Aircraft Engine Component
Anti-Ice Gasket

The Tinker Air Force Base's Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex manufactured a 3D-printed anti-ice gasket meant to work with the TF33-P103 aircraft engine.

The Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling Lab digitally engineered and printed 3D anti-ice gaskets, while the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group conducted engine acceptance tests for the components, the U.S. Air Force said Monday.

USAF noted the manufacturing process lowered administrative lead time from a range of 120 to 136 days to a period of 14 to 21 days. OC-ALC aims to address the shortage of anti-ice gaskets through the additive printing project.

The TF33-P103 engine is designed to power E-3 Airborne Warning and Control Systems, B-52 Stratofortress aircraft units and E-8 Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar Systems.

Tags

Check Also

Charles Hooper

DSCA’s Charles Hooper: FMS Procedures Progressed Since FY 2017

Lt. Gen. Charles Hooper, director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) and a former Wash100 recipient, has said that U.S. foreign arms sales increased and acquisition procedures improved since fiscal year 2017. “Defense exports are driven by a rapidly evolving security environment and emerging threats," said Hooper.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved