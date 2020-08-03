Unisys Adds to Cloud Capabilities to Strengthen CloudForte Capabilities; Brad Parks, Vishal Gupta Quoted

Vishal Gupta

Unisys Corporation has added additional offerings to the company’s CloudForte, an integrated, multi-cloud and application optimization platform, Unisys reported on Monday.

Unisys’ CloudForte Cloud Management Platform 2.0 will merge the Unisys-built capability and multiple partner products for hybrid cloud management. Unisys has added Morpheus Data as a technology partner to enhance CloudForte's capabilities.

"With Unisys and Morpheus working together, clients have the best of all worlds. They benefit from an agile next-generation cloud management platform combined with the advisory service and support of a world-class solution provider," said Brad Parks, chief marketing officer of Morpheus.

The new CloudForte capabilities will enable organizations to easily accelerate their move to multi and hybrid-cloud environments and provide an optimized way to continually assess cloud environments. Unisys has enhanced its offerings to include CloudForte Navigator 2.0, CloudForte Cloud Management Platform 2.0 and CloudForte Accelerators 1.0.

CloudForte Navigator 2.0 provides clients at any stage of cloud implementation with a well-architected framework to modernize legacy infrastructure and applications for maximum value. Enhancements in Navigator 2.0 include:

"CloudForte Navigator helps organizations optimize their overall enterprise cost, security and performance," said Vishal Gupta, senior vice president, Products and Platforms and chief technology officer, Unisys.

The enhanced CloudForte CMP has integrated disparate technologies to create an agile, secure and efficient environment. Unisys’ solution will provide automation and orchestration; a validated reference architecture; and advanced analytics to optimize cloud spend.

"Unisys offers a comprehensive, vendor-agnostic multi- and hybrid-cloud review to streamline their cloud assessment process and understand exactly where they can make informed infrastructure decisions as well as easily improve cloud security and application-migration processes," added Gupta.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing.