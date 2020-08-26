U.S. Army Contracting Command Awards Ology Bioservices Contract to Reserve Production Capacity in Support of Operation Warp Speed
William McCormick
August 26, 2020
News, Press Releases
Ology Bioservices Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The contract ceiling value is $106.3 million, of which $53.1 million was obligated at the time of award.
In this program, Ology Bioservices will manage the reservation of production capacity of approximately 186,840,000 doses of critical vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19. This work is in support of the Operation Warp Speed response to the ongoing pandemic.
