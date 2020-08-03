U.S. Army Eyes Unclassified Architecture for Planned Integrated Tactical Network

U.S. Army

The U.S. Army is working to establish a secure but unclassified (SBU) environment as part of the fiscal 2021 integrated tactical network (ITN) toolset known as Capability Set ‘21, C4ISRnet said Saturday.

Capt. Brian Delgado, S6 of the Army's 1st Brigade Combat Team within the 82nd Airborne Division, told the publication that the SBU will serve as the “biggest game-changer” among the CS21 tools.

The SBU is meant to enable low-level users to access software applications at the unclassified level within a tactical environment, he said. In addition, Delgado noted that the SBU architecture will help ITN tools provide a comprehensive operating picture that “directly reduces risk in the clearance of fires, combat air support and maneuvering in widely dispersed formations.”

Other technologies covered by CS21 include satellite terminals, radios, lightweight servers and waveforms.

The Army previously concluded critical design reviews of CS21 and began the procurement process for the toolset last month.