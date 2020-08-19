Unanet

U.S. Space Force Grants U.K. Access to Space Data

Nichols Martin August 19, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

U.S. Space Force Grants U.K. Access to Space Data
Space Force

The U.S. Space Force and the U.K. have formed a partnership through which the latter will receive access to U.S. space situational awareness data, C4ISRnet reported Tuesday.

The U.K.'s defense ministry will access content from USSF's Standardized Astrodynamics Algorithm Library, a compilation of data that may be used to inform trajectory predictions. The partnership aligns with Operation Olympic Defender, an alliance that aims to protect space assets through multinational collaboration.

A USSF-signed agreement under Operation Olympic Defender made the U.K. the first partner to access U.S. SAAL information. USSF plans to share SAAL access with more nations through Operation Olympic Defender.

Tags

Check Also

UAS Technology

FAA Picks 26 Institutions for UAS Training Program

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has partnered with 26 schools across the nation to take part in a program focused on training potential career professionals in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) technology. The UAS-CTI program is aimed at recognizing students seeking to pursue careers in aviation as well as UAS development and operation, FAA noted.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved