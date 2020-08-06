USAF AFWERX Event Tackles Opportunities to Rebuild, Modernize Tyndall AFB; Brig. Gen. Patrice Melancon, Lowell Usrey Quoted

Tyndall AFB

A program held by the U.S. Air Force's AFWERX innovation program highlighted opportunities to rebuild the hurricane-damaged Tyndall Air Force Base as a modern, state-of-the-art installation.

The AFWERX Fusion 2020 event ran from July 28th to 30th and included discussions and proposals of technologies that can be applied to make Tyndall the base of the future, Air Force said Wednesday.

“In working with AFWERX, my eyes have been opened to what’s within the realm of possibility,” said Brig. Gen. Patrice Melancon, executive director of the Tyndall Program Management Office.

The event's virtual trade proposals tackled the technology areas of base security, installation resilience, operational effectiveness, reverse engineering and additive manufacturing, culture of innovation and airman well-being. AFWERX will unveil the top technology proposals on Aug. 7th. These entries will be eligible for the effort's succeeding phase.

“Yes, the goal is to select the best solutions and implement these cutting-edge technologies and innovations at the base, but we have an unprecedented opportunity to use Tyndall (AFB) as a template for Air Force bases that are secure, resilient and digitally integrated," said Lowell Usrey, PMO Integration Division chief.