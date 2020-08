USAF Conducts Electric VTOL Flight Test

eVTOL

LIFT Aircraft has demonstrated an electric vertical takeoff and landing flight vehicle at Camp Mabry in Texas as part of a U.S. Air Force initiative.

The Agility Prime effort aims to speed up the commercialization of air mobility vehicles including eVTOL systems, the service branch said Friday.

Col. Nathan Diller, Agility Prime lead and director at AFWERX, said USAF has received more than 15 applications from various aircraft manufacturers for the program.

Diller added USAF plans to perform more tests to mitigate technical risks and prepare for Agility Prime's deployment in 2023.