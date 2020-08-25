VA Launches Patient Scheduling Tech

VA

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has rolled out a new tool meant to help care providers and patients schedule appointments efficiently. VA said Monday that it will deploy the Centralized Scheduling Solution at various health facilities to speed up patient-care coordination activities.

Users may use CSS to schedule appointments by viewing color-coded time slots and checking out resources such as rooms, equipment and clinicians.

Pamela Powers, acting deputy secretary at VA, said the tool will help users flag canceled appointments as well as identify and mitigate double bookings.

The tool is a part of VA's Electronic Health Record Modernization effort, an initiative that seeks to consolidate the department's healthcare facilities into a single platform.