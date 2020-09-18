Unanet

18th Space Control Squadron Posts Space Debris Collision Forecasts Online; Lt. Col. Justin Sorice Quoted

Matthew Nelson September 25, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

18th Space Control Squadron Posts Space Debris Collision Forecasts Online; Lt. Col. Justin Sorice Quoted
SBSS Satellite

The 18th Space Control Squadron has started sharing their forecasts on space debris-on-debris collisions through the Space-Track website.

The squadron has increased the number of objects it screens daily by more than 350 percent, while it decreased the amount of monitored low to no-risk early conjunctions by over 30 percent as part of the Reduction of Conjunction Assessment Processing program, the U.S. Air Force said Thursday.

"The objectives of project ReCAP were to improve spaceflight safety by reducing the number of unnecessary conjunction reports, and screen more than 27,000 objects that could potentially collide and create more debris in space," said Lt. Col. Justin Sorice, commander at 18 SPCS.

USAF noted 18 SPCS employs the Space Based Space Surveillance satellite along with other sensors within the Space Surveillance Network to monitor various debris that circle the Earth.

The squadron also monitors nearly 3,200 active satellites and approximately 24,000 pieces of debris for any potential debris-on-active satellite conjunctions.

Tags

Check Also

Gen. John Murray

Gen. John Murray on Further Dev’t, Testing of Army’s Integrated Tactical Network

Gen. John Murray, commanding general of the U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, has said the Army's integrated tactical network (ITN) needs updated commercial technologies to operate at constrained bandwidth ranges. According to Murray, the network is the backbone of the Army's main operations. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved