Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in InCountry to Advance Cloud Platform; Tom Lounibos Quoted

Accenture

Accenture Ventures has made a strategic investment in InCountry , a data residency-as-a-service platform provider, Accenture reported on Tuesday. With the investment, Accenture plans to leverage the InCountry solution within its myNav cloud platform , as part of its sovereign cloud module. Terms of the equity investment were not disclosed.

“Our investment in InCountry aligns directly with Accenture Ventures’ mission to discover and grow the next generation of emerging technologies. InCountry’s solution sits at the intersection of the cloud, security and compliance priorities of our clients and can have a significant impact on how they operate in the cloud,” said Tom Lounibos , managing director, Accenture Ventures.

Accenture launched the myNav platform in Nov. 2019 to enable enterprises to simulate various cloud services and architectures to optimize for costs, existing infrastructure and desired business goals before making a vendor decision.

The myNav process will build a business case for the migration, develop the solution then visualize the new model. Accenture’s platform has provided multiple architectures that include a client's current configuration, a transition architecture and a future state to account for business growth.

Accenture has also enabled customers to request a recommendation about how the architecture should be adjusted based on future business changes, such as expanding the user base or adding a new product. The analysis ends with a bill of material that includes performance statistics and financial predictions.

myNav will perform assessment of an enterprise's existing infrastructure and recommend public, private, multi-cloud or hybrid options, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to recommend an architecture based on Accenture's cloud projects and best practices.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 513,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises.