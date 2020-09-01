AFRL Launches Quantum Tech Accelerator, Innovation Center

Quantum Science

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has opened an innovation hub for quantum research and development in Rome, N.Y., and is partnering with the academe on a competitive program focused on the emerging concept.

AFRL said Monday the Innovare Advancement Center comes as part of a collaborative effort led by AFRL’s Information Directorate and will support the lab’s “Million Dollar International Quantum U Tech Accelerator” program.

The lab received over 250 proposals for the tech accelerator and selected 36 teams to pitch their concepts involving quantum sensing, timing, computing, information processing, networking and communications during the virtual event. Eighteen teams will compete for over $1 million in prizes during the final selection phase which will take place from Sept. 1 to 3rd.

According to AFRL, noncompetitors are also invited to take part in a keynote speech by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and Will Roper, assistant secretary for acquisition, technology and logistics at the Air Force and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner.

The global event includes support from sponsors such as the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR).