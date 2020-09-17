AFWERX to Host Collaborative Space Industry Event

AFWERX

The U.S. Air Force's AFWERX innovation arm has opened registration for a two-day virtual event that aims to foster collaboration between government, military, academia, investors and stakeholders from the space industry.

Slated to run from Sept. 29 to 30, the EngageSpace event seeks to provide an avenue for the government to procure technologies that may address space-related concerns, USAF said Wednesday.

The event will also showcase submissions from 178 teams that participated in AFWERX's space-focused challenges. The Air Force noted some of the applicants will be provided funding opportunities to develop prototypes of their concepts.

"EngageSpace is exactly the type of event that we need to help bridge knowledge gaps, explore funding for small companies, and align industry and government interests to ensure that America maintains its technological and innovative edge in the space domain," said Maj. Ryan Pennington, deputy for space ventures at the Space and Missile Systems Center.