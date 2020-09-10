Unanet

Nichols Martin September 10, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Air Force Global Strike Command Stands up Innovation Center for Open Engagement
AF Global Strike Command

Air Force Global Strike Command is engaging with nontraditional innovators to establish a new hub for technology pursuits, National Defense Magazine reported Wednesday. The STRIKEWERX facility is open for engagement with small businesses, nontraditional inventors, universities and large companies in pursuit of innovation.

STRIKEWERX stands outside Barksdale Air Force Base, strategically located near but not within the command's headquarters. The command focuses on communications, command and control and nuclear weapon support technologies.

USAF based STRIKEWERX on AFWERX, the service branch's existing innovation program that engages with multiple sectors to develop needed technologies.

