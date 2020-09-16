Air Force Security Forces Center Adopts New Resource Procurement Model

US Air Force

Air Force Security Forces Center (AFSFC) is using a new procurement model to purchase equipment and other items at accelerated rates.

Air Force Installation Contracting Center developed the new model that employs subject matter experts to facilitate AFSFC's procurement of weapon accessories, non-lethal systems, protective gear and logistics detail equipment, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.

These contracting experts come from a security-focused unit within AFICC’s 771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron.

“When we get a request for equipment and support, we need to get it turned around ASAP, so we’re always looking into new processes or solutions to do that better,” said Master Sgt. Clinton Duling, security forces unit type code manager at AFSFC’s Texas-based Desert Defender Ground Combat Readiness Training Center.

AFICC works to help USAF installations obtain equipment and materials needed for operations. The contracting center's new model supports AFSFC's mission to secure USAF's operational landscape.