Akima CEO Bill Monet Receives First Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Bill Monet, CEO of Akima, earned his first Wash100 Award for his leadership and expertise to drive company growth and expand its portfolio by securing major contracts across the government contracting sector.

His experience has expanded over 30 years in the federal sector working with federal, state, local and commercial clients. Monet has managed a range of programs under Akima’s portfolio, including information technology, system integration, mission support, aviation, facilities management, and construction.

Most recently, Akima announced in May that its subsidiary, Akima Logistics Services, was awarded a spot on the ten-year, $6.1 billion Kits, Recovery, Augmentation, Components and Engines (KRACEn) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) to support the U.S. Navy.

Under the contract, Akima Logistics Services will provide maintenance services and support for single satellite sites, small aircraft quantities, personnel to augment government maintenance teams, and overhaul capabilities for aircraft components and subsystems.

In addition, The company also announced in October 2019 that it had received a potential eight-year, $152 million contract to provide facility support to the Arnold Engineering Development Complex at Arnold Air Force Base.

The work is being performed at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., with specific performance at White Oak, Maryland and Moffett Field, California. Akima’s services will include command, control, and communication functions as well as test security, other security services, base supply, cargo movement, and vehicle maintenance.

