Amentum CEO John Vollmer Receives His Fifth Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

John Vollmer and Jim Garrettson

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Amentum CEO John Vollmer with his fifth Wash100 Award on Thursday. This marks the fifth-time Vollmer has received the award in the last six years.

Vollmer’s commitment and leadership led to substantial growth for Amentum by securing major contract wins across the government contracting (GovCon) sector.

Most notably, Vollmer was crucial in the sale of AECOM’s Management Services Business to American Securities for $2.4 billion in October 2019. Vollmer explained that the transaction was a testament to AECOM’s execution ability and commitment of the company’s employees.

“American Securities and Lindsay Goldberg have impressive track records of building lasting value for their portfolio companies, particularly in the government services sector. I am confident that this world-class investor group has the resources and expertise that will enable us to accelerate our innovation and future growth,” said Vollmer.

In addition, Vollmer was instrumental in securing a potential $12.6 billion contract to deliver aviation platform-level logistics support and related services for the U.S. Navy back in April 2019 to help the service brand maintain and modify multiple aerial vehicles, weapons and integrally related systems and expand AECOM’s naval and aviation business.

Vollmer was also involved in securing a $750M contract extension with the Department of Energy (DOE) to continue its liquid waste management efforts at the department’s Savannah River Site in South Carolina. Work began on the contract in April 2019 and will continue through Sept. 2020.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Amentum and John Vollmer for his 2020 Wash100 Award selection. His commitment and efforts to win major contracts have driven significant company growth for Amentum and demonstrated Vollmer’s level of commitment and achievement in the GovCon sector.