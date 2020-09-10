Amentum Receives 2021 Military Friendly Employer Designation; John Vollmer, Josh Rosen Quoted

John Vollmer CEO Amentum

Amentum has been designated a Military Friendly Employer , after evaluation that leveraged both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey, the company reported on Thursday.

“Amentum is proud to be ranked second among companies our size and recognized for our commitment to our employees with military experience,” said John Vollmer , Amentum CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “We appreciate how the skills learned in the military make outstanding employees. We share many of the same values, including the importance of leadership and teamwork, discipline and dedication to mission success.”

VIQTORY has ranked the methodology, criteria and weightings with guidance from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover and Promotion and Advancement of veterans and military employees.

“Companies that have earned this designation have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans within their organizations,” said Josh Rosen, director of Military Friendly . “To them, hiring veterans isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s good for business.”

Amentum recently announced that retired U.S. Army MG Camille Nichols , who most recently served as vice president of business operations at Fluor's government business , assumed the role of executive VP for project services at Amentum in July 2020. Nichols brings to the company more than two decades of acquisition experience in the Army and the Department of Defense .

“Camille has developed extensive expertise in business operations and understands the complex environment in which our clients must balance current and future readiness with pressures on the budget,” said Vollmer.

