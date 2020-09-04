Unanet

Army Considers Satellite Service for Fiscal 2023 Network Capability Set

Nichols Martin September 4, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

US Army

The U.S. Army's Network Cross-Functional Team might adopt satellite communications services as part of a new set of network tools in fiscal year 2023, C4ISRnet reported Thursday. The team, in charge of network modernization, exchanged ideas with industry entities to identify what services can be included in the network capability set for 2023.

The discussions, held Wednesday, considered satellite-as-a-service as one of the Army's network priorities. These capability sets are released every two years, with an upcoming one for fiscal year 2021 that will begin soon. 

The capability set for fiscal 2021 focuses on technologies that address network issues, and the one for 2023 will aim to bolster the Army tactical network's performance.

