Army Continues Testing of Next-Gen Radio Platforms for NetModX ’20

Next-Gen Radio Platforms

The U.S. Army is continuing assessments of radio technologies as part of this year’s Network Modernization Experiment (NetModX) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

As part of NetModX ’20, the Army’s Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center partnered with companies like Persistent Systems and Silvus to test new radios to support teaming operations between manned and unmanned platforms.

Daniel Duvak, head of the Radio Frequency Communications division at the Army C5ISR Center, said the service branch selected “very promising” radio technologies under its current initiatives and funded commercial partners to integrate resiliency features such as anti-jam elements intended for contested environments.

According to Duvak, the Army plans to include the next-generation radio technologies for the service’s Capability Set ’23—a suite of tactical network systems slated for fielding in fiscal year 2023.

He added that the Army and its industry partners need to address challenges such as reducing the radio platforms’ electromagnetic signatures for command-post survivability.

The NetModX event launched in July and is slated to run through October.