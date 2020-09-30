Army Eyes Contract Awards for Virtual Training Systems Modernization Through FY 2022; MG Maria Gervais Quoted

MG Maria Gervais STE Director Army Futures Command

The U.S. Army has continued its efforts to establish requirements and identify potential commercial sources for the service branch’s virtual training programs.

The Army’s Combined Arms Center – Training (CAC-T) component is currently conducting a study on modernizing the service’s live training systems to inform requirements for projects slated for fiscal years 2023 through 2027, National Defense Magazine reported Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Maria Gervais, director of the synthetic training environment (STE) cross-functional team at Army Futures Command (AFC), told the publication that the Army needs “help from our industry partners” to continue developing the training platform and refining its automation elements.

The Army previously opened an integration complex to house the development of STE's baseline simulation applications as well as activities with industry and the academe.

The Army plans to release a $957 million contract for the Cyber Training, Readiness, Integration, Delivery and Enterprise Technology (TRIDENT) system in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. TRIDENT serves as part of the Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE).

The service also intends to issue a potential $200 million award for the Intelligence Electronic Warfare Tactical Proficiency Trainer (IEWTPT) Increment II in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. A request for proposals is slated for release in FY 2021’s second quarter.

General Dynamics’mission systems business serves as the incumbent contractor for IEWTPT.