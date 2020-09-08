Army Opens New ARCYBER Headquarters in Georgia; Gen. Paul Nakasone Quoted

US Army

The U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) has opened its new headquarters location at Fort Gordon in Georgia as part of the Army’s plans to consolidate the component's cyberspace, education, training and capability development operations. The new facility, dubbed Fortitude Hall, spans 336,000 square-feet and is valued at $366 million, the Army said Thursday.

Ron Pontius, deputy to the commanding general at ARCYBER, told attendees at the facility's dedication ceremony that the new location will help streamline ARCYBER’s network, defense and offense operations while driving collaboration between cyber forces and Cyber Center of Excellence (CCoE) trainers.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty, commander of ARCYBER, noted that the new location will facilitate collaborative partnerships for electronic warfare, information operations and cyber initiatives.

"Due to the partnerships that ARCYBER built and nurtured to date, the Army’s operational and institutional cyber forces enjoy unprecedented synergies, operating from a single, information power projection platform," said Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

ARCYBER previously partnered with Augusta-based academic and government entities including the National Security Agency’s (NSA) Georgia segment, he added. The Army first announced plans to consolidate its cyber organizations spread across three states and various facilities in 2013.