Bipartisan Legislation to Drive Quantum Network Dev’t; Rep. Lee Zeldin Quoted

Quantum Computing

Reps. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and Bill Foster, D-Ill., have unveiled a bipartisan bill that seeks to drive the establishment of a quantum network in the U.S.

The Quantum Network Infrastructure Act of 2020 will launch a national research and development effort that will speed up the implementation of quantum technology, the office of Lee Zeldin said Wednesday.

"This bipartisan legislation continues to invest in the implementation of this revolutionary technology, including right here at Brookhaven National Lab," said Zeldin.

Brookhaven National Laboratory received $115 million in funds to build a quantum information science research hub. The facility also worked with Stony Brook University to lay out an 80-mile quantum network testbed in New York.