Bob Work, Former Deputy Secretary of Defense, Comments on JAIC’s AI Race; LTG Jack Shanahan Quoted

Bob Work Former Deputy Secretary Defense

Former deputy secretary of defense and artificial intelligence (AI) Bob Work recently stated that the Department of Defense (DoD) is at risk of losing the AI race and should create a department-wide development model to combat competition, FedScoop reported on Thursday.

Work has addressed the Joint AI Center (JAIC), noting that the DoD’s unit should increase coordination between services and components that will develop a centralized architecture lead for AI across the defense department. Work also suggested JAIC’s scope could be broadened to expand the center to the Joint Automation and Artificial Intelligence Center (JAAIC).

“I would recommend that we adopt a naval reactors-type model,” said Work. The U.S Navy has leveraged nuclear power for its submarines and ships to rapidly field the emerging source of power.

Former director of the JAIC and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, retired LTG Jack Shanahan , stated that Work’s theory is “apt in some ways… But that was [a] singular focus on one issue,” Shanahan added. “AI [is] much more like electricity or networks…an enabling capability.”

Work has continued to promote AI-powered networks of information within warfare. The application can be paired with human operators to rapidly make battlefield decisions. It’s the core pillar of his “Third Offset Strategy,” a document Work authored during his tenure with the DoD.