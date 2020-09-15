Cambridge Names Josh Golden CFO; Kim Harokopus Quoted

Josh Golden CFO Cambridge

Cambridge has appointed Josh Golden to the company’s executive management team as chief financial officer (CFO), Cambridge reported on Tuesday. Golden will be responsible for leading the Finance department as well as work with Cambridge’s executive management team to further the company’s strategic vision.

“Josh has extensive experience overseeing global operations and leading sustainable growth while also implementing innovative approaches,” said Kim Harokopus, Cambridge CEO .

Golden will bring more than two decades of experience to Cambridge. As an operationally focused CFO for a variety of companies in the government contracting space, Golden most recently worked throughout the C4ISR ; border security and chemical ; and biological and explosive threat detection markets . He will be based in Cambridge’s Arlington Headquarters.

“Cambridge is excited to have Josh onboard… We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to grow and look for new ways to provide our customers with outstanding service at the best value,” said Harokopus.

About Cambridge

For more than 25 years, Cambridge has been fighting bad actors in both the cyber and physical worlds. We have worked in some of the most challenging domains imaginable including critical infrastructure, illicit trafficking, border security, flight mission assurance, banking and threat finance, and medical and health security. We have proven our mettle on the toughest problems. It is why you can trust us to be your partner.